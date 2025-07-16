BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TODAY: TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT PALESTINE!!
Dare Bear X
Dare Bear X
2 followers
1
2 months ago

www.protect-palestine.com


“We applaud the leadership taken by the Hague Group, and Colombia and South Africa in particular. for convening a crucial emergency ministerial meeting on Palestine in Bogota, Colombia from 15-16th July 2025.


This meeting provides a vital opportunity for states from around the world to form a coalition to conduct a military intervention to stop Israel's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, which is now the only realistic way of preventing the imminent extermination of the population.


We call upon members to email the states attending this meeting to urge them to use this occasion to agree to take military action break the siege to facilitate the free flow of humanitarian aid, enforce a no-fly zone over Gaza, disarm Israeli military infrastructure and ensure Israelis evacuate from Palestine as required by international law.”


#ProtectPalestine

israelpalestinegenocidegeneva conventiongazainterventionhague groupprotect palestine
