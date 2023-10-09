Israeli authorities want Complete Dehumanization of Gaza Strip - Cutoff in the Supply of Water, Electricity, Fuel and Food

These evil bastards poured cement to close Palestine water supply. Cynthia

-

The Israeli authorities have officially begun to resort to a long-tested tool - the complete dehumanization of the enemy.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced a cutoff in the supply of water, electricity, fuel and food to the Gaza Strip and added that the country was at war with “humanoid animals.” And it is unlikely that in this context we were talking only about militants.

This, however, should not be surprising - the same Hamas and “Islamic Jihad” from the moment of their appearance fundamentally dehumanize Israelis in their propaganda, rejoicing in the death of absolutely any Jew.

The main goal of such events is to bring people to a state of readiness to carry out absolutely any order without regard to humanitarian and other aspects.

Adding Commentary:

The phrase about “humanoid animals”, by the way, was mentioned by the Israeli Minister of Defense for good reason and yes, in this case we are not just talking about militants.

Many people remember that from the point of view of the ultra-Orthodox (namely, the current leadership of Israel is such) only Jews have the Divine soul and only the concept of “man” is applicable to them? Gentiles have an animal soul.

And in general, all other peoples of the world from their point of view are klipot - uncleanness, vomiting, excrement and unclean animals . Largely in connection with this, the topic of defecation in torture and abuse enjoys special “love” among the ultra-Orthodox in dealing with the enemy.

Adding:

Israel will change the Middle East with its military response, Netanyahu said

Netanyahu: Israel will change the Middle East with its military response to Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with the leaders of the southern regions of the country and told them that a military response to the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip "will change the face of the Middle East."

"The state (Israel) will turn over every stone to help you all. I ask you to stand firm, because we are going to change the Middle East," said Netanyahu, whose words were distributed by his office.