To Condem Hamas, or Not to Condem Hamas, That is the Question





The question ‘Do you condemn Hamas?’ became the go-to verbal weapon of Western journalists and commentators after October 7, 2023, but it lacks context. Here’s why.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, condem Hamas, Hamas, Piers Morgan, LowKey, Gaza, Palestine, Israel, MSM, mainstream media, tactics, Husam Zomlot, UK, Ambassador, Palestinian,