Selective Hearing: Brian Deer & The GMC (2009) - UK Documentary

In bringing the case against Dr Andrew Wakefield, Professor Simon Murch and Professor John Walker-Smith, the General Medical Council in the UK listened to the Sunday Times journalist Brian Deer and excluded the views of hundreds of parents of vaccine damaged children. Who is Brian Deer: vigilante for truth or front man for Big Pharma?’ Selective Hearing’ introduces Deer’s part in the heartbreaking betrayal of vaccine damaged children by the British government.

Within the realm of medical controversies, a gripping documentary titled “Selective Hearing” sheds light on the tumultuous journey surrounding journalist Brian Deer and the General Medical Council (GMC). Deer, a writer for Murdoch’s Sunday Times, took a unique stance by lodging a complaint against doctors at London’s Royal Free Hospital who diagnosed children with Inflammatory Bowel Disease potentially linked to the MMR vaccination. However, the story that unfolds reveals a complex web of distorted narratives, questionable motives, and the exclusion of critical voices.

In 2003, legal aid was abruptly withdrawn from over a thousand parents seeking damages in a case where Dr. Andrew Wakefield was set to testify as an expert witness. It was in 2004 that Brian Deer published an exposé on Wakefield, rife with concoctions, half-truths, and what some have described as fantasies. His narrative posited that the children examined by the Royal Free team were not genuinely ill. This article became the foundation for more than 80 charges brought against Dr. Wakefield and three other doctors, leading to a lengthy and unprecedented three-year GMC hearing from 2007 to 2010.

Surprisingly, Brian Deer, the central figure in this entire plot, did not testify during the hearing. The GMC, while bringing the fitness to practice case against Dr. Wakefield and professors Simon Murch and John Walker-Smith, seemingly prioritized Deer’s perspective over the voices of hundreds of parents whose children had allegedly suffered vaccine-related damage. As questions arose about Deer’s credibility and motivations, many wondered: Who is Brian Deer? Is he a truth-seeking vigilante or a mere front man for the pharmaceutical industry?

“Selective Hearing” delves into the heart-wrenching betrayal experienced by vaccine-damaged children at the hands of the medical profession, pharmaceutical corporations, and the British government. Filmmaker Alan Golding fearlessly embarks on a three-year journey to uncover the truth, aligning himself with Wakefield and the affected parents. The documentary weaves together poignant interviews with parents, a critical analysis of Deer’s flawed case, and riveting footage capturing Deer engaging in heated exchanges with parents outside the GMC building, as he staunchly advocates for the pharmaceutical companies.

This beautifully filmed documentary presents a thought-provoking exploration of the Brian Deer controversy. It delves into the personal stories of affected families, dissecting Deer’s role in the broader narrative and providing unique insights into his actions and motivations. As you witness the unfolding of this gripping tale, you may find yourself compelled to take action and seek justice for those affected by Deer’s selective hearing.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/944354/#%23

To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip! https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947