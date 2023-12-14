Create New Account
Nick Fuentes: Accountability for one's own actions is lost in today's political discourse.
Liberum Arbitrium
Published 2 months ago

Accountability for one's own actions is lost in today's political discourse. Nick Fuentes argues that we're too quick to blame others for our problems.

“The worst kinds of people are the ones that are defending Black behavior, blaming White people for everything."

