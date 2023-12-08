BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Lee Merritt: Exposing The Latest "Chinese White Lung" Narrative - Same Playbook As COVID
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
917 followers
508 views • 12/08/2023

Dr. Lee Merritt joins me in this episode as we take a look at the latest narrative from the Mockingbird media regarding "white lung" and the claim that it is out of China. We'll take a look at the playbook of those pushing genocide and depopulation and compare it to this latest narrative in hopes that understanding what is going on doesn't cause you fear but courage to bring justice to those perpetrating these crimes.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

Keywords
vaccine5gchinatim brownsons of libertypneumoniacoviddr lee merrittwhite lung
