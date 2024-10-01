Mother (22) has 60 cm (24”) blood clot in leg. Doctors scapegoat contraceptive pill | Hanah Thornton 🤨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original source: https://www.thesun.ie/health/13836928/mum-photo-leg-blood-clot-red-mark/
“According to the NHS website, the risk of developing a blood clot after taking the combined pill is very small and affects up to one in 1,000 people.”
“Combined contraceptives contain synthetic versions of the female hormones oestrogen and progesterone, which in combination are very effective at preventing pregnancy. However, oestrogen has an effect on the blood, making it more ‘sticky’ and therefore slightly more likely to form clots.”
I wonder how many 60 cm (24”) long blood clots were found before 2021. And how many since.
Mirrored - frankploegman
