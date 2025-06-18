Israeli airstrike today in eastern Tehran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli airstrike a short time ago in eastern Tehran.
Adding:❗️⚠️🇮🇱⚔️🇮🇷 Israeli Air Force bombs Tehran neighborhood housing Supreme Leader Khamenei's bunker - Israel's Channel 9
and:
Adding:
Donald Trump:
'The Iranians have reached out to us, and I'm fed up with this situation and want their unconditional surrender.
I tell Iran you can never have a nuclear weapon.'