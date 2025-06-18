Israeli airstrike today in eastern Tehran

Israeli airstrike a short time ago in eastern Tehran.

Adding:❗️⚠️🇮🇱⚔️🇮🇷 Israeli Air Force bombs Tehran neighborhood housing Supreme Leader Khamenei's bunker - Israel's Channel 9

The Times of Israel:

Netanyahu to chair security cabinet this evening as Israel awaits Trump's decision on whether to join the operation.

Donald Trump:

'The Iranians have reached out to us, and I'm fed up with this situation and want their unconditional surrender.

I tell Iran you can never have a nuclear weapon.'



