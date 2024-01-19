My Favorite Book: The Queen's Code - Activating The Men in Your Life

In this video, I share my favorite book, The Queen's Code, and how it has transformed my relationships and my life.





The book is all about learning how we can activate the men in our lives and become a queen.





After being single for 10 years, I got into my first relationship 2 years ago, and it's been a deeply healing experience. But I had to be alone for a while to integrate so much from my past relationships.





I realised that I had to detox how I approached relationships and my life to create space for healthy connections.





Detoxing your relationships means letting go of toxic patterns and behaviors and learning how to communicate in a healthy and productive way. It means setting healthy boundaries and being true to yourself.





When you detox your relationships, you can create space for healthy connections and allow yourself to grow and thrive.





In this video, I share some of the key lessons I learned from The Queen's Code and how they have helped me to detox my relationships and my life.

‌

✨✨✨ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞 ✨✨✨

WEBSITE: https://jodie-louise.com/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bloomwithjodie_/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bloomwithjodie

MY BLOG: https://www.jodie-louise.com/blog/





✨✨✨ 𝐄-𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 ✨✨✨

HOW TO FOOD COMBINE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-food-combine/

HORMONE GUIDE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/

HOW TO INTUITIVELY EAT: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-intuitively-eat/





✨✨✨ 𝐌𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 ✨✨✨

ZENCLEANZ: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/zencleanz/

DETOX KITS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/detox-kits/

MY BOOKS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/my-books/





#relationships #detox #queenscode #activation #healing #connection #growth