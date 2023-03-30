Tom Renz | Trans Day of Vengeance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The lunatic left is poisoning our #children by normalizing mental disorders and now they want to ban guns. How about you can ban guns as soon as you take them from the 87,000 IRS agents, and the secret service, and the capital police, and while we are at it all celebrity body guards, then maybe we can talk. #truth #2ndAmendment #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow