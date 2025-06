BABYLON AMERICA YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!

THE BIBLE WARNS! WHEN THEY CRY PEACE & SAFETY THEN SUDDEN DESTRUCTION COMES. AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON AND IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE VIA PROJECT SANDMAN RUSSIA & CHINA WILL NUKE AMERICA AND BRITAIN. IT DOESN'T MATTER IF YOU BELIEVE ME OR NOT! BIBLICAL PROPHECY HAS NEVER BEEN WRONG AND AMERICA IS SLATED FOR DESTRUCTION. THE ECONOMY IS BEING CRUSHED RIGHT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES NOW. MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS ARE FLOODING INTO AMERICA NOW! OUR POLITICIANS ARE NATURAL BORN LIARS. THE FAG AGENDA HAS MORALLY DESTROYED AMERICA. THE COVID VAX BIO WEAPONS HAVE MURDERED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE WITH MORE COMING. AN EMP COULD BRING AMERICA TO ITS KNEES NOW. THE CORRUPT MEGA PREACHERS HAVE SOLD US NOTHING BUT LIES. WE'RE IN THE TRIBULATION RIGHT NOW AND HELL ON EARTH IS COMING AT ANY MOMENT. MILLIONS OF AMERICANS NO SLEEP IN THE DIRTY STREETS OF AMERICA WHILE ILLEGALS ARE HAND THE KEYS TO OUR CITIES. WHERE WILL YOU GO WHEN YOU DRW YOUR LAST BREATH...WAKEUP!