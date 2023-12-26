Our HIGH TECH Past With MELTED-LIQUID-Molded Stone. Stone poured into a form? Paul Cook

Megalithic melted-cast stone structures. Stone poured into a form? and cast? Super heated liquid stone that can be injection-molded?
FULL SHOW: THIS WILL MAKE YOU UNDERSTAND OUR PAST
Our HIGH TECH Past With MELTED Megalithic Stone. Paul Cook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GJV5iV4lg8
Paul Cook Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@pauliecook432/videos
ALSO SEE: Sound Levitation
https://www.brighteon.com/4a20e7c9-6129-4500-bd92-f793d3582bb8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.