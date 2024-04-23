CNN may be cracking cannibal jokes, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister isn't laughing.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Watters - Biden falsely accused Papua New Guinea of eating his uncle and the media's got no problem with it. But while CNN may be cracking jokes, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister isn't laughing. NO one on CNN has apologized to New Guinea.
