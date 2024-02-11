MOVED TO ODYSEE IN AUGUST 2024; ARE WE IN SATAN'S LITTLE SEASON?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dear Remnant, inspired by a search for the Truth, following Yeshua Ha' Mashiah who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life, I am on a quest to uncover where we are on the Prophetic Timeline. I have been uncovering evidence that suggests we are post-Armageddon, post-Millenial Reign, and that we are actually in the Little Season, Revelation 20. Join me in my quest, and feel free to contact me at my email: [email protected] for comments and questions. I also ask each and every one of you to Pray Psalm 140, it is the prophetic Psalm of our times. May Yeshua watch over, Bless and protect each and every one of you! Hallelujah!
