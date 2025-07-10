R.F.K JR PLAYED YOU AND CHD HELPED TARGET "ANTI VAXERS" TO PULL THEM FURTHER INTO THE SYSTEM BY INTENTIONALLY KEEPING YOU IGNORANT!

"President Trump Is Determined To Bring Telemedicine, AI Nurses And CRISPR Technologies Across America" Says Secretary Kennedy! #Bioconvergence https://rumble.com/v6vc0qr-415425987.html

.

I personally warned multiple times ⚠️ this past year that the MAHA "FREEDOM DOCTORS" Where Going to start pushing bioelectronic "medicine" which is why they will NOT Talk About the biodigital convergence standardization openly!





Well here we are!

https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/1937541852908974384?t=S0tcuk77m1UK_EL9Ml2IPg&s=19

.

When it comes to (ICT) who would you say Is Experienced and telling the truth?

Professor Davide Hughes Or Professor Ian F Akildiz?

D. HUGHES Profesional Background:https://dhughes.substack.com/about

.

Ian F Akildiz Profesional Background:

1.https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz

.

2.https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/author/37272190700

.

3.https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx

.

4.https://n3cat.upc.edu/members/ian-f-akyildiz/

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1915816613741289814/photo/1

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/211599v1.full

biocyber interface

Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (SQUIDs) are highly sensitive magnetometers used to measure extremely weak magnetic fields, including those generated by biological sources like the brain or heart. In the context of "bioelectromagnetic squid," this refers to the application of SQUIDs in biomagnetism, which is the study of magnetic fields produced by biological processes

Microfluidic devices are designed to manipulate fluids in channels on the microscale, and have widely been used in the field of nanotechnology. Nanoparticle synthesis in microfluidic systems is performed in microreactors that have inner dimensions usually smaller than 1 mm.

https://ioe.iitm.ac.in/project/micro-nano-bio-fluidics/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165993622001200

https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/14/19/12844

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00712-8

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3705549/

Nanomedicine is a field that applies nanotechnology to health and medicine, focusing on using materials and devices at the nanoscale (1-100 nanometers) to diagnose, treat, and prevent diseases. It involves creating and manipulating materials at the atomic and molecular level to interact with the human body, offering potential for more targeted and effective treatments with fewer side effects.

https://www.pharmaexcipients.com/news/2d-materials-based-nanomedicine/

Tissue-integrating biosensors are advanced sensors designed to be fully embedded within the body's tissues, enabling continuous and long-term monitoring of various physiological parameters. These biosensors, often made from smart hydrogels or microneedles, offer real-time data on biomarkers like oxygen, glucose, and other metabolites. By integrating directly into the body's tissues, they overcome the limitations of traditional sensors, such as foreign body responses and short-term functionalit

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/INMD.20240024

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/24/16/5143

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/David_Hughes

schol·ar

a specialist in a particular branch of study, especially the humanities; a distinguished academic.

A Ph.D. in German Studies is a doctoral degree focused on the in-depth study of German language, literature, culture, history, and related fields. It typically involves advanced coursework, independent research, and the writing and defense of a dissertation, demonstrating original contribution to the field.

scaleable bci

Invasiveness: BCI is also classified into three types according to invasiveness: invasive, partially invasive, and non-invasive. Invasive BCIs are by far the most accurate as they are implanted directly into the cortex, allowing researchers to monitor the activity of every neuron.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32164851/

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neurorobotics/articles/10.3389/fnbot.2021.656943/full

neurostrike

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0959438817302386?via%3Dihub

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165027014002842?via%3Dihub