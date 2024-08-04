Pro Cyclist destroyed by VAXX poison injections PERICARDITIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Pro Cyclist Struck by Pericarditis - Maddy Nutt https://www.bitchute.com/video/9IMsB8PCEB4s
"What is wrong with my heart?! A BAD life update for a pro cyclist"
Jul 17, 2024
"Wondered why no rides have been recorded on strava? Here is a video explaining what has been going on, whilst I make some laksa for dinner."
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=rHlYIKTh4_I
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/@maddynutt
@maddynutty pro gravel cyclist 🚴🏻♀️🌍 🏳️🌈 "Why covid is still so dangerous especially for athletes. Please be careful! This is my story of covid and pericarditis. #covid #pericarditis #athlete #coronavirus"
https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@maddynutty/video/7390424274810490144?lang=en
@maddy_nutty
"A week at home in London 🇬🇧
Taking time off the bike and exercise wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card, but all I can do is try and find entertainment with the cards I’ve been dealt. I’ve found it has got harder not easier now that the novelty of suddenly finding a lot of hours in the day and things to decant into containers has worn off 😔
1) hurty heart
2) grammy’s granola (@lauriebuch )
3) dog cuddles
4) empathetic cat
5) decanting joy
6) we love to braai
7) missing mexico
8) lack of artistic gene
9) more espresso less depresso
9) lots o depresso and less espresso"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C9c3IMmMkUP/
