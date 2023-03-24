6000 year since Adam created. Dracos' pedophile cannibal Satanist elite Adamu specie made afterwards

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2023). According to some ancient texts, 6,000 years have passed since God created Adam. Satan Lucifer’s fake reptilian hybrid globalist elites “the Adamu” specie was manufactured 5,000 years ago, which is much later by Satan Lucifer’s Anunnaki Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens, in order to be pyramid builders for “Anu of the Anunnaki” (the snake in the Garden of Eden who was given a 4th dimensional human-snake hybrid fake alien body along with his Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens descendants), who rules from the Vatican Satanist headquarter’s underground Draco base. The Dracos manufactured their “Adamu” Illuminati NWO secret societies pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites genetically-programmed more obedient “pyramid builder” specie by combining their own Draco DNA snake genes with the humans’ DNA genes as a hybrid race. The Dracos consider the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ original human specie created in God’s own image as a dumb primitive ape-like cockroach-level specie that was found on the earth originally. This is the red-eyed white-scaled royal bloodline Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Zecharia Sitchin’s Satanism Luciferian doctrine that is taught to their Illuminati secret societies’ New Age occult Illuminist enlightened ones Luciferian Satanist reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal globalist elites. This is why Hillary Clinton tortures girls and lesbian rapes girls (hybrid she-males have both male & female genitals in order to rape & sodomize both human boys and girls) and satanically sacrifice girls in her feminist witch rituals and eats girls all the time, and pulls out their intestines alive and gauges out their eyes alive and eats their brains alive using forceps through the nose and filets their face off alive to skin them alive and cut their neck arteries to drink their adrenochrome children’s blood to maintain the 50% human & 50% Draco DNA gene balance so that they can shapeshift back and forth between their Draco forms. Satan Lucifer copies everything that God does, and violates God’s rules by mixing the species. This “Adamu” specie of fake humans (what the Bible calls in Genesis 3:15 as the “seed of the serpent”) are the royal family bloodline reptilian hybrid clone hybrid body “gay mafia elite” pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch Druid Babylonian Sumerian pagan occult Illuminati secret societies LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers feminists, such as the “Draco reptilian chimera fake alien and Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel fake alien spliced fused conjoined spirit” hybrid demon spirit inside the cloned hybrid human-looking avatar body of Hillary Clinton, and the millions of other feminist Hollywood celebrities and politicians and idol singers and church pastors and court judges and police chiefs and military leaders and fashion designers and artists and college professors and other sisterhood witches, who are torturing & lesbian raping (pegging) & satanically sacrificing & eating 12 million human specie children every year and throwing their leftover human meat into the supermarket groceries & church food & restaurant food, which the Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers” religious Christian hordes and pastors are condoning by their silence to side with Satan Lucifer.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine