Easter? Resurrection Sunday? Does it matter?

In this video, I read from the scriptures about the resurrection and discuss the schedule, refuting the traditional teaching about Jesus being crucified on Good Friday and raised on Easter Sunday. I begin with some personal history.





I was raised as a Baptist, of the Northern Baptist variety. When it came to Easter Sunday, the family would get dressed up more than usual to attend church. I remember attending an Easter Sunrise Service a couple of times. I remember those being particularly cold days in Upstate New York, with a biting wind. In the days leading up to Easter, I remember making hard-boiled eggs and dying them with bright colors. My sisters and I would find them in our Easter baskets on Easter Sunday, with chocolate bunnies and lots of candy. A familiar story, right?





In Sunday school, and when the Pastor would teach about Jesus' death and resurrection, it didn't add up. Literally. I was fine with the death and resurrection parts, but when it came to the schedule, it fell apart. I don't remember when I came to see this inconsistency, but, if Jesus died on Good Friday and was raised early on Easter Sunday, how is that add up to three days and three nights? There's no way you can make that fit. If they can't get that right, and this isn't that hard to figure out, it begs certain questions about whoever is promoting this nonsense. What else are they getting wrong? How trustworthy are they in the weightier matters of life and what happens after?





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ResurrectionSaturday.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com