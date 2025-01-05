THE 20TH YEAR OF FREEDOMAIN!

Sunday Morning Live 5 January 2025





In this episode, I reflect on the start of 2025, discussing the interplay of technology, social dynamics, and changing gender roles. I share a humorous anecdote about an internet outage, which prompts a deeper examination of the evolving desires of young men and women regarding relationships and the implications of these trends for societal stability.





Celebrating 20 years of promoting freedom and inquiry, I highlight the importance of accountability alongside newfound freedoms for women. I explore the challenges they face, including single motherhood and financial strain, and discuss how these factors can disrupt family structures. Additionally, I address the relationship between male ambition and traditional partnerships, emphasizing the need for shared values in fostering enduring relationships. Ultimately, I encourage listeners to consider the responsibilities we share in shaping a balanced social landscape as we move into the new year.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022