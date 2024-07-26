Why God Saved Trump - Stunning & Alarming Biblical Sign For America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People should watch this entire video. It contains important points throughout, including eyewitness testimony from a traditional Catholic who was right behind Trump during the shooting.
The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/trump-assassination-attempt/
To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email