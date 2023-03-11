BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia Dealt a Blow to Ukraine with Hypersonic Missiles DAGGER! None of the Missiles were Shot Down!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
480 views • 03/11/2023

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed today's massive missile attack on objects of the Kyiv regime. At the same time, the use of the Dagger hypersonic missile systems was also confirmed. Let me remind you that today the Ukrainian Air Force announced that 6 Dagger hypersonic missiles were fired, and none of them were Shot Down. As a result of the attack, military installations, and critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed in many regions of Ukraine, including the Kyiv and Lviv regions. The Russian Defense Ministry emphasizes that today's missile attack is a response to a terrorist action organized in the Bryansk region.

Mirrored -

BORZZIKMAN
Keywords
ukrainehypersonic missilesdagger
