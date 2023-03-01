© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2a3oz191ad
2023.03.01 Beijing Special Aircraft Research Institute has prepared advanced weapons, and as long as McCarthy visits Taiwan, the weapons will be sent to Russia.
北京特空所早就准备好了更高级的武器，只要麦卡锡访台，武器就运往俄罗斯。