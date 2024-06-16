06.16.24 Cider Sunday: Neutopia Sailing On Sunbeams Apple Peach Passionfruit Mead 4.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I grabbed this on by accident.What a happy surprise
Running 5.0 for the ABV, the IBUs are 0 of course and the SRM by my eye would be a nice rich 8.
While not a big mead fan this is a quite tasty brewworth takingalook at.
Thanks as always for coming by.
Big 3 brothers and sisters
Skal!
E
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1