Dr. James Thorp: huge increase in miscarriages and stillbirths on Tucker Carlson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obstetrician James Thorp is coming out with a study showing a 38x increase in stillbirths, 57x increase in miscarriages, and 1,200x increase in menstrual abnormalities. Evil Bill Gates is getting the "depopulation" that he's worked so diligently for.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/