Compelling Evidence that Hollywood is Inhabited and Controlled by Fallen Angels and Demons
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
3
608 views • 12/11/2023

Midnight Ride: w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders on NYSTV every Saturday night.


We are going to uncover evidence, testimony, and compelling symbols that all point to the idea that Hollywood is the capital city where Fallen Angels convene and use magic to control the minds of the world. In Hollywood many actors have mentioned blood oaths, contracts, and elixirs that offer riches and eternal life.


biblechristianityfood shortagesscriptureprophesymark of the beastgiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimfaminetranshumanismhybridsdays of noahthe great resetthe flood of noahtracking chips
