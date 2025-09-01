BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
'2025-9-1 my first test with 35% food grade hydrogen peroxide, how to mix and use properly
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
83 followers
155 views • 2 weeks ago

'2025-9-1 my first test with 35% food grade hydrogen peroxide, how to mix and use properly


https://archive.org/details/@thedustspeaks

one minute cure...is...hydrogen peroxide...

buy 35% food grade for the best price at bulkperoxide.something....1 gallon in 4 containers for about $50.

If your cute, single, athletic, and think you would like to live off grid in an ark, enjoy hiking, paddling streams, camping, sitting beside the fire, watching sunsets...if you love the Lord with all your heart, and refuse to be a religious person, if you are willing to learn about God's law, and walk in it with me, and, you think I'm not that horrible, then, write to me...

[email protected]

I just got an email from bulk peroxide since I just made a purchase, and if you use code LABOR20 in the next few days, you can save another 20%. 

Ohh...you are not supposed to eat about 30 mins prior to...or if you already have, wait about 2 hours, because it reacts with the food in your stomach. I have been fasting and doing it, and you are supposed to add the drops to 7 ounces of water, and spread that out doing it 3x per day. Read chapter 4 of the one minute cure...read the whole book. This is essential knowledge for survival.

Keywords
hydrogen peroxideone minute curefood gradehealth secrets
