Latest Covid Vaxx Study Is Absolutely OUTRAGEOUS & ENRAGING!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
250 views • 07/15/2023

The COVID vaccines developed by the likes of Pfizer and Moderna were produced in batches that were sent separately to different regions of the world and, according to a recent independent study, different batches of the vaccines produced wildly varying instances of adverse events. Retired U.K. nursing instructor and YouTube star Dr. John Campbell reviewed the data and finds it very curious and can’t come up with a reasonable explanation for the results.


Jimmy has his own suspicions about what’s going on and why no government agencies are examining this phenomenon.


About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.


truth covid hoax war on propaganda
