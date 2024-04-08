2 Corinthians 4:1-6 Do Not Lose Heart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 4:1-6 on Do Not Lose Heart. We look at the encouragement from Paul on the character of the ministry.
It is here that he opens his heart and speaks to us regarding what it means to him to be a minister of the gospel.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au