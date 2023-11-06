BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
301) O mundo é controlado por Nefilim (2) - A Matriz
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
134 views • 11/06/2023

Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Novembro 04, 2023

Dear klan mother, about pylons : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.EE6E38B5-651D-40AF-94B8-B1607CFA23C3:1


Reversal 55 Grid : https://energeticsynthesis.com/library/negative-alien-agenda/transhumanism-and-ai/3017-reversal-55-grid

Pilões sobre a Terra (matrizes de vibração):

- APIN Network : https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php?title=APIN_Network

- APINs : http://www.users.globalnet.co.uk/~noelh/APINS.htm

- THIS DAY IN HISTORY - THE EUGENE SIGNAL : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mes5bwZhDY

- The Still Unsolved Mystery of the Eugene Signal - Constant Contact :https://myemail.constantcontact.com/The-Still--Unsolved-Mystery-of-the-Eugene-Signal.html?soid=1108369064136&aid=m3Gak0J4Kzs

-THE EUGENE WAVELENGTH (2010) : https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/free_thinkers/the-eugene-wavelength-t4149.html


Canal de Tecnologia Emergente | nonvaxer420 : https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420

Dr. Rima Laibow Truth Reports with Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea Oct 31, 2023: https://www.bitchute.com/video/y1z50dQgMPHT/


Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
adnnephilimmatrizgeometria sagradawbantecnologia emergentealgoritmointernet optica das coisaspiloesgrelhaeugene-signalpsicopathy
