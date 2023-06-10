BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If You Don’t Know What Club-K Container Missile System Is-You Might Want To Watch This!
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
635 views • 06/10/2023

MIRRORED from defenseupdate

9 Mar 2015

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch2Rqte6XOs&ab_channel=defenseupdate 

Check this item on Defense-Update http://wp.me/p3cRXG-eeZ 
- This unique capability introduced by the Russian 3R-54 'Club' cruise missile manufacturer 'AGAT' features a containerized version of the cruise missile. The system, designated Club K, enables the deployment and launch of four cruise missiles per container, carried and operated from 'innocent looking' cargo ships, rail cars or trucks. The system comprises the launch container, mission planning and control module (in another container) and optional UAV carried in a third module. http://wp.me/p3cRXG-eeZ  

weaponrocketclub-k container missile system
