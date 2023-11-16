© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
scrolling sheet music version of Richard O. Burdick’s Chamber Symphony No.15, Op. 328 for 11 players: flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horn, trumpet, strings
Mr. Burdick’s pursuit of beauty continues with this work for 11 players . It is an "undectet" (latin) or entekatet (greek).
For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus328.html