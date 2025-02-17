BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Institutionalization of Subversion in Academia's Structuration and Traditional Foundations (Full Feature)
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
18 followers
1
18 views • 6 months ago

The Institutionalization of Subversion in Academia's Structuration and Traditional Foundations through Infiltration and Manipulation with Diversification, Equitization, and Inclusion

The Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln is at the core of a strategic transformation aimed at subverting traditional academic structures through policies promoting anti-white and pro-black ideologies under the guise of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). His tenure involves methods that are ideological, not just administrative, aiming to establish black dominance while marginalizing white individuals. His approach, marked by a dual persona, reflects a calculated effort to replace merit-based education with ideological commitments, a pattern evident from his previous roles. His academic journey and subsequent career positions have been shaped by, and now perpetuate, these subversive tactics, aligning with broader communist and globalist networks. This has led to a radical shift in educational paradigms, turning universities into platforms for ideological warfare, with the Chancellor's installation seen as part of a charade of selection, designed to advance these agendas at the expense of academic integrity.
 
Read the full article on Substack and at the Nebraska Journal Herald

#AcademicSubversion #DEIManipulation #IdeologicalEducation #GlobalistInfiltration #MeritOverIdeology

nebraska
