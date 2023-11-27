Elon Musk gave Netanyahu the Platform on Twitter to White Wash the Apartheid Regime - clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White European settler Netanyahu said that the Middle East countries need to be "de-radicalised" while his army carries a ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Elon Musk gave him platform on twitter to white wash the apartheid regime.
From this, sounds like Musk shallowed the propaganda feed to him.
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/elon-musk-begins-wartime-visit-israel-aviation-tracker-says-2023-11-27/
Also this: #Israeli Minister of Communication: A preliminary agreement with Elon Musk not to operate the satellite internet 'Starlink' in #Gaza without our approval.