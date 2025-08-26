BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 4 - Space Harrier (2003, Playstation 2)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 3 weeks ago

Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 4 - Space Harrier is a shoot'em up developed by Tamsoft and published by Sega. It was released in its own in Japan only, in North America, Europe and Australia it was only released as a part of the Sega Classics Collection.

The game is a remake of the original Space Harrier, using 3D graphics instead of scaled sprites. The game itself also got some changes. Now you have a limited number of bombs which destroy everything on screen, and you can collect new ones in the levels. You can also collect single homing shots or a protective shield, and the game now also has a rapid fire button. The game also features two new underground passages.

Keywords
segaplaystation 2shootemuptamsoft
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy