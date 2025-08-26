Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 4 - Space Harrier (2003, Playstation 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 4 - Space Harrier is a shoot'em up developed by Tamsoft and published by Sega. It was released in its own in Japan only, in North America, Europe and Australia it was only released as a part of the Sega Classics Collection.
The game is a remake of the original Space Harrier, using 3D graphics instead of scaled sprites. The game itself also got some changes. Now you have a limited number of bombs which destroy everything on screen, and you can collect new ones in the levels. You can also collect single homing shots or a protective shield, and the game now also has a rapid fire button. The game also features two new underground passages.