Will You Be Next in the Food Price Surge?

People around the world struggling to understand how and why food prices are skyrocketing. Few answers for why these increases continue at a steady pace upward making many not able to afford food, and that is the reason through history governments are toppled and economies collapse. Croatia, South Africa, USA, Nigeria are experiencing the same. Prices up with barely believable excuses given for the sticker shock. Is it a land usage problem intense storms, hyperinflation or greed?
