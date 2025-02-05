Will You Be Next in the Food Price Surge?

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

280 views • 7 months ago

People around the world struggling to understand how and why food prices are skyrocketing. Few answers for why these increases continue at a steady pace upward making many not able to afford food, and that is the reason through history governments are toppled and economies collapse. Croatia, South Africa, USA, Nigeria are experiencing the same. Prices up with barely believable excuses given for the sticker shock. Is it a land usage problem intense storms, hyperinflation or greed?

Chapters

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle

People around the world struggling to understand how and why food prices are skyrocketing. Few answers for why these increases continue at a steady pace upward making many not able to afford food, and that is the reason through history governments are toppled and economies collapse. Croatia, South Africa, USA, Nigeria are experiencing the same. Prices up with barely believable excuses given for the sticker shock. Is it a land usage problem intense storms, hyperinflation or greed?

🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network

http://homegrown2030.com

🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/