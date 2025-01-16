My thoughts on Dr Ana Maria Mehelcia "Light Medicine Dr." - CHECK THE DESCRIPTION FOR MORE ON VCL OPTOGENETICS IN 6G-IoBnT SYSTEMS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/47001
.
Highly sensitive ascorbic acid sensors from EDTA chelation derived nickel hexacyanoferrate/ graphene nanocompositeshttps://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013468622004947
.
methylene blue nanotechnology for covid 19 sensing
https://www.google.com/search?q=methylene+blue+nanotechnology+for+covid+19+sensing&sca_esv=2208d0283248db0e&sxsrf=ACQVn0_y6eAiQBWKGoPK2Vm8SR11hdlh-Q%3A1708386473844&source=hp&ei=qejTZZLBMbHfp84PpK6WqAI&oq=methal&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIGbWV0aGFsKgIIADIHECMYsQIYJzINEAAYgAQYChixAxixAzIKEAAYgAQYChixAzINEAAYgAQYChixAxiDATIKEAAYgAQYChixAzIFEAAYgAQyBRAAGIAEMgoQABiABBgKGLEDSIwgUNkHWIIWcAF4AJABAJgBiwGgAbIFqgEDMS41uAEByAEA-AEBqAIPwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgsQABiABBixAxiDAcICDhAuGIAEGLEDGIMBGNQCwgIOEC4YgAQYigUYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiDARjHARixAxjRAxiABMICCxAuGIAEGLEDGIMBwgILEC4Y1AIYsQMYgATCAg4QABiABBiKBRixAxiDAcICFBAuGIAEGIoFGLEDGIMBGMcBGK8BwgILEAAYgAQYigUYkgPCAg4QABiABBixAxiDARjJA8ICCBAAGIAEGLED&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=methylene%20blue%20nanotechnology%20for%20covid%2019%20sensing
.
Joseph Jornet UN-LAB: 2nd Buffalo Wireless Day - The Internet of Nano-Bio Things In The Context Of 6G 2020
https://rumble.com/v5vnfbk-355491920.html
.
Dr. Josep Jornet UN-LAB - Optogenomic Interfaces Controlling Neuronal Networks through Light-mediated programming of Genomic Networks 2020 Walton Institute
https://rumble.com/v4te6mb-may-5-2024.html
.
(2017)
Josep M. Jornet - An optofluidic channel model for in vivo nanosensor networks in human blood:https://www.researchgate.net/figure/a-Communication-of-nanomachines-inside-the-human-blood-b-Layered-RBC-Model_fig1_316652312
.
Mrna & Light to "Read & Write" Biology Oxford Chemistry - Controlling DNA Function 2023
https://rumble.com/v4n5w5h-mrna-and-light-to-read-and-write-biology-oxford-chemistry-2023.html
.
"visible light communication (VLC) LED-based lamp to send a message to the human brain using the eye retina as a relay node. In fact, the eye and the brain can be seen as a natural VLC receiver"
https://rumble.com/v5czj19-324143901.html
.
6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it?
https://rumble.com/v4xs7zl-may-27-2024.html
.
joseph jornet 6g optogenetics
https://www.google.com/search?q=joseph+jornet+6g+optogenetics+wireless&sca_esv=3f7f644d59edce5a&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWILWDBtzmRbpgFpmxxJWXfVNw5WHZA%3A1717897974697&ei=9gplZqSkKpfewN4PzbigoAY&oq=joseph+jornet+6g+optogenetics+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIh5qb3NlcGggam9ybmV0IDZnIG9wdG9nZW5ldGljcyAqAggDMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigAUj8gAFQvgtY9UlwAHgAkAEAmAHBAaAB1RWqAQQxLjE4uAEByAEA-AEBmAIKoALAC8ICCxAAGLADGKIEGIkFwgILEAAYgAQYsAMYogTCAgQQIxgnwgIEECEYFZgDAIgGAZAGApIHBDAuMTCgB4Nd&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
.
Biological sensing and communication using optogenetics and electronics
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20220091040A1/en
.
Wireless optofluidic systems for programmable in vivo pharmacology and optogenetics
Jul 1, 2016-THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
https://patents.justia.com/patent/11160489
.
NIH: Optogenetics for light control of biological systems
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10627578/
.
2014 Opto-ultrasonic communications for wireless intra-body nanonetworks
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ece.northeastern.edu/wineslab/papers/Santagati14Nano.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjpy-ig0MeHAxXRv4kEHYFTBEkQFnoECCcQAQ&usg=AOvVaw10jhG0Ozvsrrh-B6cxCvva