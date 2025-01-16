BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
My thoughts on Dr Ana Maria Mehelcia "Light Medicine Dr." - CHECK THE DESCRIPTION FOR MORE ON VCL OPTOGENETICS IN 6G-IoBnT SYSTEMS!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
160 views • 8 months ago

https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/47001

.

Highly sensitive ascorbic acid sensors from EDTA chelation derived nickel hexacyanoferrate/ graphene nanocompositeshttps://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013468622004947

.

methylene blue nanotechnology for covid 19 sensing

https://www.google.com/search?q=methylene+blue+nanotechnology+for+covid+19+sensing&sca_esv=2208d0283248db0e&sxsrf=ACQVn0_y6eAiQBWKGoPK2Vm8SR11hdlh-Q%3A1708386473844&source=hp&ei=qejTZZLBMbHfp84PpK6WqAI&oq=methal&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIGbWV0aGFsKgIIADIHECMYsQIYJzINEAAYgAQYChixAxixAzIKEAAYgAQYChixAzINEAAYgAQYChixAxiDATIKEAAYgAQYChixAzIFEAAYgAQyBRAAGIAEMgoQABiABBgKGLEDSIwgUNkHWIIWcAF4AJABAJgBiwGgAbIFqgEDMS41uAEByAEA-AEBqAIPwgIHECMY6gIYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgsQABiABBixAxiDAcICDhAuGIAEGLEDGIMBGNQCwgIOEC4YgAQYigUYsQMYgwHCAhEQLhiDARjHARixAxjRAxiABMICCxAuGIAEGLEDGIMBwgILEC4Y1AIYsQMYgATCAg4QABiABBiKBRixAxiDAcICFBAuGIAEGIoFGLEDGIMBGMcBGK8BwgILEAAYgAQYigUYkgPCAg4QABiABBixAxiDARjJA8ICCBAAGIAEGLED&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=methylene%20blue%20nanotechnology%20for%20covid%2019%20sensing

.

Joseph Jornet UN-LAB: 2nd Buffalo Wireless Day - The Internet of Nano-Bio Things In The Context Of 6G 2020

https://rumble.com/v5vnfbk-355491920.html

.

Dr. Josep Jornet UN-LAB - Optogenomic Interfaces Controlling Neuronal Networks through Light-mediated programming of Genomic Networks 2020 Walton Institute

https://rumble.com/v4te6mb-may-5-2024.html

.

(2017)

Josep M. Jornet - An optofluidic channel model for in vivo nanosensor networks in human blood:https://www.researchgate.net/figure/a-Communication-of-nanomachines-inside-the-human-blood-b-Layered-RBC-Model_fig1_316652312

.

Mrna & Light to "Read & Write" Biology Oxford Chemistry - Controlling DNA Function 2023

https://rumble.com/v4n5w5h-mrna-and-light-to-read-and-write-biology-oxford-chemistry-2023.html

.

"visible light communication (VLC) LED-based lamp to send a message to the human brain using the eye retina as a relay node. In fact, the eye and the brain can be seen as a natural VLC receiver"

https://rumble.com/v5czj19-324143901.html

.

6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it?

https://rumble.com/v4xs7zl-may-27-2024.html

.

joseph jornet 6g optogenetics

https://www.google.com/search?q=joseph+jornet+6g+optogenetics+wireless&sca_esv=3f7f644d59edce5a&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWILWDBtzmRbpgFpmxxJWXfVNw5WHZA%3A1717897974697&ei=9gplZqSkKpfewN4PzbigoAY&oq=joseph+jornet+6g+optogenetics+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIh5qb3NlcGggam9ybmV0IDZnIG9wdG9nZW5ldGljcyAqAggDMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABMgUQIRigAUj8gAFQvgtY9UlwAHgAkAEAmAHBAaAB1RWqAQQxLjE4uAEByAEA-AEBmAIKoALAC8ICCxAAGLADGKIEGIkFwgILEAAYgAQYsAMYogTCAgQQIxgnwgIEECEYFZgDAIgGAZAGApIHBDAuMTCgB4Nd&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

Biological sensing and communication using optogenetics and electronics

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20220091040A1/en

.

Wireless optofluidic systems for programmable in vivo pharmacology and optogenetics

Jul 1, 2016-THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS

https://patents.justia.com/patent/11160489

.

NIH: Optogenetics for light control of biological systems

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10627578/

.

2014 Opto-ultrasonic communications for wireless intra-body nanonetworks

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ece.northeastern.edu/wineslab/papers/Santagati14Nano.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjpy-ig0MeHAxXRv4kEHYFTBEkQFnoECCcQAQ&usg=AOvVaw10jhG0Ozvsrrh-B6cxCvva

trump20242030covid
