Slovakia's prime minister Robert Fico visited Viktor Orban in Budapest and commented on Ukraine
💬 We can give Ukraine 50 billion euros for weapons, but it will not change anything, only increase the number of dead soldiers.
Russia will not withdraw from Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea, but will improve its negotiating position instead.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.