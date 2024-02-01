Create New Account
We can give Ukraine 50 Billion euros for weapons, but it will not change anything, only Increase the number of Dead Soldiers
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 25 days ago

Slovakia's prime minister Robert Fico visited Viktor Orban in Budapest and commented on Ukraine


💬 We can give Ukraine 50 billion euros for weapons, but it will not change anything, only increase the number of dead soldiers. 

Russia will not withdraw from Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea, but will improve its negotiating position instead.


