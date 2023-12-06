An open letter to PM Benjamin Netanyahu and all Jewish people on the way to peace

John-Henry Westen





Dec 5, 2023





The Bible provides a secure roadmap to the current crisis of violence in the Holy Land, but lasting peace will require courage, commitment, and deep faith from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and all of the Jewish people. God never forgets His covenants with His chosen people and stands ever-ready to pour a special spirit of grace upon the House of David.





Now more than ever is the time for the Jewish nation to consider Jesus Christ, Son of David, as the answer and way for authentic peace in Israel. Watch now to learn how God's special blessing to the Jewish people, contained in His covenants with the Old Testament's patriarchs and prophets, meets perfect fulfilment in the Divine person of Jesus Christ, who alone can provide the world the peace it so desperately needs.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3zscag-an-open-letter-to-pm-benjamin-netanyahu-and-all-jewish-people-on-the-way-to.html



