Melbourne March for the Babies 12 October 2024

This rally comes together around this time each year. It was much bigger this year which seems to indicate that more people are waking up to the evil encompassing the abortion industry. As we passed along one of the streets people watching us started to spontaneously clap us, another indication that people are waking up and on our side. Australia is standing up! There were many Holy Spirit led people in this rally. The speaker towards the latter part of the video is Burnie Finn who resigned from the Victorian Liberal party and is now working at being a Federal election candidate for Family First, a pro-life party. Strangely there were more Police than was necessary. They must have thought that Antifa, or the like, was going to turn up and cause trouble.