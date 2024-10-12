BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne March for the Babies 12 October 2024
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 8 months ago

This rally comes together around this time each year. It was much bigger this year which seems to indicate that more people are waking up to the evil encompassing the abortion industry. As we passed along one of the streets people watching us started to spontaneously clap us, another indication that people are waking up and on our side. Australia is standing up! There were many Holy Spirit led people in this rally. The speaker towards the latter part of the video is Burnie Finn who resigned from the Victorian Liberal party and is now working at being a Federal election candidate for Family First, a pro-life party. Strangely there were more Police than was necessary. They must have thought that Antifa, or the like, was going to turn up and cause trouble. 

Keywords
holy spiritabortionprolifepolicemelbournefamily firstmarch for the babiesburnie finn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy