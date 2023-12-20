Christmas Roundtable | Faith, Family, and Fun | Anatomy of the Church and State #28

Join us in this Christmas special episode! We discuss our personal experiences and perspectives on Christmas. Patrick and Steve and myself share what Christmas means to us and how our traditions have evolved over the years. We talk church services, Die Hard, and reflect on the changing atmosphere of Christmas and the significance of the coming of the birth of Jesus. We explore the importance of stories, the impact of secularism on Christmas, the meaning of Merry Christmas, and more!









FOLLOW Steve Hinton

X: @stvhintonauthor

https://kingdomology.org

CHECK OUT STEVES BOOK

Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Confessions-Finding-Through-Pastors-Doubt/dp/1632963035/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1675638892&sr=8-1

Barnes and Noble

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/confessions-steve-hinton/1129727014?ean=9781632963031

Books-A-Million

https://www.booksamillion.com/search?filter=&id=8756389892535&query=steve+hinton+confessions













FOLLOW Patrick Studabaker

https://cavetothecross.com/

https://periapsispress.com/periapsis-christmas-2-release/

X: @cavetothecross









DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty

CashApp: $jesusandliberty





Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Instagram: @jesusandliberty









Show Timeline

1:00 Guest intros

3:02 What does Christmas mean to you?

9:50 Christmas travels or not

10:48 Eggnog and fruitcake

12:40 Too many Christmas Eve services?

15:50 Christmas candlelight services

17:00 Rip ‘n Sip

18:20 Should non believers take Communion?

19:21 Christmas traditions

23:10 In n Out Burgers

24:19 Sheet and Hardee’s

24:45 Favorite Christmas movies. Die Hard?

26:11 Criteria for being a Christmas movie

28:50 A Christmas Story the movie

31:31 Phasing out Christmas?

33:01 Finding Manger Scene to buy at stores nearly impossible

34:05 Handel’s Messiah

38:20 Paganism

40:10 What “Merry Christmas” means

41:24 Angels sing only once

43:11 Is it still the most wonderful time of year?

45:20 Red pilled

47:15 Raising baby Jesus

48:44 Mary, did you know?

51:05 Does the Christmas “date” matter?

53:30 Just 12 men turned the world upside down

55:34 Is there hope for the world?

56:45 Look to 2,000 years of church history for encouragement

1:00:14 Santa or no Santa for your kids

1:05:00 St. Nick punching the heretic

1:08:47 Guests closing remarks

1:10:57 Closing prayer





























SONG CREDITS

Scott Buckley - Frankincense And Myrrh" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

/ musicbyscottb

Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: • 🎁 Christmas (Royalty Free Music) - "F...

🔺