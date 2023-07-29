Unique Magazine Covers Variety of Hot Homeschooling Topics for Parents - Ashley Wiggers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ashley Wiggers believes that parents have the power to wield their influence positively over their children to help shape their little ones’ destinies. Ashley and her husband Alex are the publishers of Homeschooling Today, a unique magazine bringing homeschooling resources and creative ideas straight to your mailbox. Ashley shares insight into the day-to-day homeschooling grind and makes an excellent case for why homeschooling is always the better option when compared to public school education. Everyone has a unique way of learning, and homeschooling allows children to explore their gifts, cultivate their most precious relationships, and experience the world through firsthand experience.
TAKEAWAYS
Public school is not the only way kids can socialize with others - many options exist for homeschooled kids to spend time with their peers
Colleges seek out homeschool graduates because homeschoolers have a reputation for being exceptionally intelligent and responsible
Getting fathers involved in the homeschooling process is rather simple and an epic win for dads and kids alike
If you feel inadequate in your homeschooling walk, you are not alone - God will give you the strength, direction, and wisdom you need
