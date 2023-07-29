BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unique Magazine Covers Variety of Hot Homeschooling Topics for Parents - Ashley Wiggers
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
20 views • 07/29/2023

Ashley Wiggers believes that parents have the power to wield their influence positively over their children to help shape their little ones’ destinies. Ashley and her husband Alex are the publishers of Homeschooling Today, a unique magazine bringing homeschooling resources and creative ideas straight to your mailbox. Ashley shares insight into the day-to-day homeschooling grind and makes an excellent case for why homeschooling is always the better option when compared to public school education. Everyone has a unique way of learning, and homeschooling allows children to explore their gifts, cultivate their most precious relationships, and experience the world through firsthand experience. 



TAKEAWAYS


Public school is not the only way kids can socialize with others - many options exist for homeschooled kids to spend time with their peers


Colleges seek out homeschool graduates because homeschoolers have a reputation for being exceptionally intelligent and responsible


Getting fathers involved in the homeschooling process is rather simple and an epic win for dads and kids alike 


If you feel inadequate in your homeschooling walk, you are not alone - God will give you the strength, direction, and wisdom you need 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Envision Life Academy (20% off 1st month with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3Dl5ajl

Homeschooling Today’s Mission: https://bit.ly/46enoAg 


🔗 CONNECT WITH HOMESCHOOLING TODAY

Website (use code TINA for 10% off subscription): https://bit.ly/3Cz0qGq 

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3pZRCGY

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3Q5YPzL

Podcast: https://www.homeschoolboldly.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
childrenparentshomeschoolingmagazinepublic educationresourceshomeschooltina griffincounter culture mom showashley wiggersmicro schools
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy