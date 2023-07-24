BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Detox & Hydrate your Body with Water and Celtic Salt!
118 views • 07/24/2023

Barbara O'Neill (Australia): How to Detox your body with Water and Celtic Salt! [30.01.2023]


This is great on Celtic and Himalayan salt taken with water to fight dehydration!

Contains tons of minerals esp magnesium that pulls the water into the cells!


https://www.celticseasalt.com/

https://www.amazon.com/Fine-Ground-Celtic-Sea-Salt/dp/B000EITYUU

https://www.pricerunner.dk/pl/620-5253494/Foedevarer/Celtic-Sea-Salt-Fint-Havsalt-454g-Sammenlign-Priser


I have shared the full video here:


Barbara O'Neill: Living Springs Retreat - Water & Salt! [19.07.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8dAOCm15Taz/


More useful related links:


Barbara O'Neill (Australia): The True Cause of Dis-'ease'! (Part 1/13) [05.04.2012]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/S4OU0gs1vsUg/


Barbara O'Neill: What about Baby and Child Nutrition? [28.11.2013]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/w9pIa9J7n8JO/


Barbara O'Neill: Food - How it affects YOU! [27.05.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/46b8f8Vmb61y/


Barbara O'Neill: Fresh Air, Really? [10.06.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OUSPQn9hHukK/


Dr. Tullio Simoncini: Cure Cancer with Baking Soda/Sodium Bicarbonate! [Apr 8, 2020]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NFNRRzBI9zlr/


Barbara O'Neill: The Liver's Vital Role! - 'The Project Manager' [04 Oct 2018]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FJzUyZd4DHSA/


Barbara O'Neill: What Is Truth? [06.05.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qs38qwm6ct7C/


3. Living Water Vortex Kande (nu 1.915 kr) Currently only in 2 stores in Denmark.

https://www.clean-water.dk/living-water-vortex

https://www.clean-water.dk/webshop/living-water-vortexer

https://shop.7d.dk/rent-vand/living-water-vortexer (1.995 kr)

https://www.clean-water.dk/living-water-vortex/filosofien-bag-kanden

https://carolinapuck.dk/living-water-vortex-energikande/

https://www.clean-water.com/

https://www.structuredwater.com.au/nature-s-mathematics


Also, Research Viktor Shauberger Vortex Water!


source:

https://rumble.com/v28203a-barbara-oneill-australia-how-to-detox-your-body-with-water-and-celtic-salt-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4

Keywords
detoxdehydrationhydratebarbara oneillwater secrets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
