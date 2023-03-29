BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Finding Mental Health - #SolutionsWatch
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
0
16 views • 03/29/2023

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

March 28, 2023

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport

133K followers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-mentalhealth/

What is mental health and how can we achieve it? Is it only to be found in a trip to the psychiatrist's office and a prescription for a Big Pharma medication, or do alternative mental care structures exist for those who need it? And what does all of this have to do with Baruch Spinoza, anyway? Joining us to answer these questions on this week's in-depth edition of #SolutionsWatch is Dr. Bruce Levine, author of A Profession Without Reason.

mental healthpsychiatrypsychology
URLlbry://@corbettreport#0/solutionswatch-mentalhealth#3
Claim ID3cb1b088fa3be9112b4c9f5989bd54376d08152e
502.82 MB
Keywords
freedombig pharmalovecorbettreportmedicationpsychiatristnaturessolutions watchspinozathe corbett report official lbry channelfinding mental healthchemical in balancedr bruce levineauthor ofa profession without reason
