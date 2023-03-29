Finding Mental Health - #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 28, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-mentalhealth/
What is mental health and how can we achieve it? Is it only to be found in a trip to the psychiatrist's office and a prescription for a Big Pharma medication, or do alternative mental care structures exist for those who need it? And what does all of this have to do with Baruch Spinoza, anyway? Joining us to answer these questions on this week's in-depth edition of #SolutionsWatch is Dr. Bruce Levine, author of A Profession Without Reason.