Alex Jones & Steve Kirsch: 37% Increase Death in Pfizer Shot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GLOBAL BOMBSHELL: Massive Study Conducted By The State Of Florida's Surgeon General & MIT Scientists Finds A 37% Increase In Death In Those That Took The Pfizer Shot. Indexed With Other Major Studies, This Report Confirms That Over 400K Of Americans' Deaths Were Directly Linked To The Pfizer mRNA Experimental Gene Therapy And- Never Forget- All Of This Was Brought To You By Bill Gates & Anthony Fauci