Trust God's Design

You don't need to run to the hospital, or to the doctor, or to the ER, or to urgent care every time you suffer a mishap. Your body is designed to heal itself. It has been designed that way by God. Do you trust God? Here's your chance to demonstrate it.
#TrustGod, #TrustHisDesign, #DemonstrateTrustInGod