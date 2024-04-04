CHP Talks: Jakki Jeffs—Exposing Bill C-63 as a Hateful Act

April 4, 2024: My guest this week is Jakki Jeffs, Executive Director of Alliance for Life Ontario. We discuss the dark and hidden elements of the Trudeau government’s latest and most aggressive attempt to censor public opinion that does not support their socialist and anti-family agenda.

Learn more about Jakki and Alliance for Life Ontario at: https://allianceforlifeontario.ca

For more details about Bill C-63:

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms: https://www.jccf.ca

Canadian Constitution Foundation: https://theccf.ca

Sign the JCCF Petition: https://www.jccf.ca/petitions/





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada







CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca



Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate







GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada



TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada



FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

