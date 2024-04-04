CHP Talks: Jakki Jeffs—Exposing Bill C-63 as a Hateful Act

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 4, 2024: My guest this week is Jakki Jeffs, Executive Director of Alliance for Life Ontario. We discuss the dark and hidden elements of the Trudeau government’s latest and most aggressive attempt to censor public opinion that does not support their socialist and anti-family agenda.
For more details about Bill C-63:
