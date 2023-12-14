One-on-One with Rep. Mark Afford on Hunter Biden in Defiance of Subpoena

Hunter Biden, amidst a congressional demand to testify behind closed doors, dismissed the Republicans' investigation into his family as illegitimate. This comes just hours before a GOP-led House vote to initiate a formal impeachment probe into his father, President Biden. Hunter Biden has been under scrutiny for his international business ventures and alleged tax evasion, with Republicans attempting to establish connections between his work and his father. Newsmax talked to Rep. Mark Afford about it.
