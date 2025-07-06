New assimilated species: homo borgiensis homo borg-genesis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CoinTr.ee
https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety
(99+) Team Human vs Team Borg
https://www.academia.edu/128746183/Team_Human_vs_Team_Borg
Homo Borg-genesis/Borgiensis - Canada Health Alliance
https://canadahealthalliance.org/homo-borg-genesis-borgiensis/
Homo Borgiensis – Synthetic Agenda
https://synthetic-agenda.com/homo-borgiensis/
Team Human vs Team Borg - by Dr Patrick McCartney
https://drpatrickmccartney.substack.com/p/team-human-vs-team-borg
HOMO BORG GENESIS! – reflexivityspace.org
https://reflexivityspace.org/2022/10/01/homo-borg-genesis/
Newly-discovered 'Borg' DNA Is unlike anything scientists have ever seen | College of Chemistry
https://chemistry.berkeley.edu/news/newly-discovered-borg-dna-unlike-anything-scientists-have-ever-seen
Borg (microbiology) - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borg_(microbiology)
Novel design of cryptographic architecture of nanorouter using quantum-dot cellular automata nanotechnology | Scientific Reports
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-61260-7
NanoRouter: A Quantum-dot Cellular Automata Design | IEEE Journals & Magazine | IEEE Xplore
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/6708563
Visualize: Nano/Microcircuitry as Found in La Quinta Columna's Mira Al Microscopio:
https://jlparker.substack.com/p/visualize-nanomicrocircuitry-as-found
La Quinta Columna - Nano Routers (English)
https://old.bitchute.com/video/JpqHTe9DxQO0/
MAC-cinated: Pattern identification in coronavirus vaccines - Nanorouters - ORWELL CITY
https://web.archive.org/web/20211127000304/https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/nanorouters.html
ORWELL CITY
https://web.archive.org/web/20211126191337mp_/https://www.orwell.city/
Is the MAC address marking system "the mark of the beast"? - ORWELL CITY
https://web.archive.org/web/20211130225152/https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/the-mark-of-the-beast.html
Pfizer: Plasmonic Rect-Antennae, QCA Cell Nano-Router : r/AHomeForPlagueRats
https://www.reddit.com/r/AHomeForPlagueRats/comments/rotzvo/pfizer_plasmonic_rectantennae_qca_cell_nanorouter/