Naomi Wolf: Pfizer knew of 1,225 deaths within just three months of vaccine rollout.
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
239 views • 2 weeks ago

Naomi Wolf reveals a bombshell: Pfizer knew of 1,225 deaths within just three months of vaccine rollout. They also knew by April 2021 that the shot was damaging minors' hearts, per warnings from Israel and pediatric experts. Instead of warning the public, internal emails show a full freak-out at the highest levels. The chain reached 15 White House officials and even a template for POTUS. Their response? A 17-page redacted script on how to lie to the American people. The plan: downplay it as "mild, transient, and rare" myocarditis. Then, they launched a summer-long propaganda campaign using influencers and TikTok stars to push the shot on teens. They knew. They lied. And they marketed it to your children.

Keywords
naomi wolfpfizer knew of 1225 deaths within just three months of vaccine rollout
