TALKING ABOUT THE PROGRESS WITH MY LAWSUIT AGAINST THE BFV AND BND

The BfV wants to play on time here!https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Office_for_the_Protection_of_the_Constitution

Wikipedia article about the BND

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Intelligence_Service

All my documents:

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e?view=content&content=document

Most of it is in German however you can use a translator or an app to translate it.

You will understand the context of it.

Administrative court cologone

Adrian Lachstädter/Bundesrepublik Deutschland (BfV)

13 K 4063/23:

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/Verwaltungsgericht-K%C3%B6ln-17.10.2023:a

This is the second deadline extension by the court now.

Backstory:

The district court Amtsgericht Einbeck split my original courtcase in two seperate cases and then

transmitted it to the adminstrative court Cologne Verwaltungsgericht Köln. The original case combined the

German BND and the BfV. The Verwaltungsgericht Köln then opend a new trial against the Federal Republic of Germany??

Here is the original injuctive relief I filed.

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/Injunctive-relief:e

This is what came back from the district court after I requested legal aid.

They wanted me to pay 357,00€ advance payment.

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/bndausdrucken:1

Then a requested legal aid. It got rejected.

I titled it in German: "Incompetent and wrongly placed judges"

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/inkompetenz:c





Due to the fact that a receive benefits according to SGB XII I have a right to legal aid.

https://www.bmas.de/EN/Social-Affairs/Social-assistance/social-assistance.html

The request got rejected however the district court still sended my lawsuit to the adminstrative court in Cologne.

Its a real mess here believe me. Normally the procedure would have been interrupted until someone pays the fees.

I do receive the Basic income support in old age and in case of reduced earning capacity. I receive 200 Euro plus 250 Euro child benefit a month. Still have a right to the child benefit until I am 25 due to my disabled pass.

My 50 sqm apartment gets paid.

Regards your freedom warrior Adrian